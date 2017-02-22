WWE coming to Cedar Rapids this weekend - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

WWE coming to Cedar Rapids this weekend

Written by Sara Belmont
WWE Road to Wrestlemania is coming to Cedar Rapids this weekend. Sunday, Feb. 26th, wrestlers from WWE will be at the U.S. Cellular Center. 

A triple threat match between A.J. Styles, Dean Ambrose, and John Cena will take place.

Champions Randy Orton, Bray Wyatt, and Luke Harper will make appearances.

The Miz, Alexa Bliss, and many more will be there.

You can still buy tickets at uscellularcenter.com

