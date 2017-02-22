Neighboring CR restaurants deemed nuisance properties

SAFE-CR has deemed two downtown restaurants nuisance properties after police have spent more than 140 hours between the two since December.

Jersey's Downtown and Harold's Chicken got the designation on Monday, police say there is a civil issue between the two businesses.

"We've been called several times over a disagreement about a door in a common hallway," says Cedar Rapids Police spokesperson Greg Buelow.

Officials say each of the businesses have caused problems by fighting in public over a shared kitchen area walkway.

Police say the restaurants could face fines if they don't solve the issue.

Jersey's Downtown abruptly closed on Saturday posting the following statement on Facebook:

"It is with great sorrow, that we announce that Jerseys DOWNTOWN is closing its doors immediately UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. We have learned through this process that even the best of intentions have dire consequences. We want to thank you for the past 5 years of support. Its been a roller coaster of ups and downs for sure and we are happy to have done it. We want to thank all staff current and previous who have made the past 5 years so memorable. IF we decide to reopen when conditions improve, we hope you will support us in making it successful. Thank you again, and its been my pleasure. Love Tory"

Jersey's posted another statement later that day:

"Statement regarding Jerseys Downtown Closure

To ensure the safety of our employees and customers, Jerseys Downtown has determined that it must remain closed until further notice. We are actively working to bring a swift resolution of the situation that has prompted this closure and hope to reopen soon

This closure is not a result of any food or health safety issues. All of our locations are in good standing with the Linn County Department of Health. We welcome and work cooperatively with local health officials and whenever they have identified an area for improvement during inspection, which is common for any restaurant, we have quickly corrected the issue. None of Jerseys locations has ever been fined or closed as a result of a food or safety issue.

Thank you to our customers for their support and understanding. Our C Street SW location remains open and is providing the quality service and great food for which we are known. We hope to see you again soon!

Thank you

Jersey's Ownership/Management Team"

KWWL has left a message for Jersey's, the phone number for Harold's Chicken appears to be disabled.