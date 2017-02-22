Rage Room lets you smash stuff for fun

(WBAY) - A new business in Wisconsin lets you smash things for fun, be it dishes or desktop computers. It's the only place of its kind in Wisconsin. It's called Rage Room.

There are only a handful in the United States and it started with a video, a similar concept out of Toronto.

It all started with one woman's demolition of a house. It was a part of a remodel, but it changed her life.

Katarina Struck started the Rage Room in Oshkosh..

When you're ready to give it a go, the setup is simple. You put on protective gear, pick a weapon and choose the items you want to smash. The 15 minute smashing session is about $30.

The Rage Room believes it to be a form of therapy and a way to let loose.