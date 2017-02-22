Rage Room lets you smash stuff for fun

Des Moines police say 50-year-old Ricky Hascall and 26-year-old Monica Fagan were each charged Friday with first-degree murder in the January death of 31-year-old Michael Huckleberry.More >>
Ariana Grande has vowed to return to Manchester, England, to give a concert to raise money for the victims of Monday's deadly bombing at her show there.More >>
The bridge is scheduled to shut down next Tuesday and will remain closed until the end of September.More >>
Governor Kim Reynolds will be speaking in Cedar Rapids at 1:30 this afternoon.More >>
Prosecutors say a Texas nurse who is in prison for the 1984 killing of a toddler and who faces new charges in the 1981 death of an infant is suspected of killing as many as 60 young children who were in her care around that time.More >>
