Distracted driver crashes into Linn County Sheriff's Office

Written by Kristin Rogers, Multimedia Journalist
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

A distracted driver crashed into the side of the Linn County Sheriff's Office Wednesday morning. 

The sheriff's office tweeted "Not exactly a good way to start off your Wednesday morning...by driving into the side of the Sheriff's office! #distracted driving."

Sheriff Brian Gardner tells KWWL the damage wasn't too bad but there are "some cracks in the signage and the surrounding bricks."  

No one was injured. 

