2 men fined for poaching deer in Des Moines area

2 men fined for poaching deer in Des Moines area

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Two men have been sentenced for poaching deer in the Des Moines area.
   
The Des Moines Register reports that 41-year-old Christopher Husted, of Grimes, pleaded guilty Friday to illegally taking wildlife, trespassing and other crimes. Authorities say he used a bow in November to kill a deer in West Des Moines.
   
Husted was fined nearly $760 and order to pay $4,000 in civil penalties.
   
Authorities say 49-year-old Roy Penney, of Johnston, also was sentenced Friday. He'd used a crossbow to kill a deer in Big Creek State Park near Polk City on Feb. 4.
   

Penney pleaded guilty to wanton waste of game, hunting in a refuge and other crimes. He was fined more than $1,100 and assessed $1,500 in damages.
 

