Tom Brady's stolen Super Bowl jersey worth $500K

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Whoever stole Tom Brady's Super Bowl 51 jersey could be facing a first-degree felony in Texas.

Minutes after Brady and the Patriots won the Super Bowl, Brady's jersey disappeared from a bag inside his locker.

A report released by the Houston Police Department lists the value of the jersey at $500,000; that value makes the theft a felony.

The thief has still not been caught. 

