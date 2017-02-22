Dog owner hospitalized after dog rescued from icy pond

A man was taken to a hospital after he escaped from an icy pond in northwest Iowa where his dog was later rescued.



The Sioux City Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2m7mVgd ) that the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office was called around 6:40 p.m. Monday by someone reporting that a dog had fallen through ice at the pond, which sits about a quarter mile south of Oyens. Oyens firefighters and the Plymouth County dive team were sent there, and they found that the dog's owner had been in the water for about five minutes before he could make it out to safety.



The rescuers used a boat to get the dog out of the pond.



The man was taken to Floyd Valley Hospital in Le Mars.