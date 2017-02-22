7-year-old boy meets NBC's Holt after on-air shout out - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

7-year-old boy meets NBC's Holt after on-air shout out

Posted: Updated:
NEW YORK (AP) -

A 7-year-old boy's mention of Lester Holt to a local news reporter in Portland, Oregon, has earned him a chance to meet his favorite news anchor.


After mentioning Holt to KGW-TV reporter Drew Carney on air earlier this month, the boy told Carney, "usually you see him more on the news than you."


Video of the moment has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times and earned a mention from Holt on the "NBC Nightly News."


NBC News says the boy, identified only by his first name, Jaden, was invited to meet Holt in New York on Tuesday. Holt gave him a tour of the news set.


Jaden was a bit shy on camera this time around, but did take the chance to read his name off the teleprompter.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.