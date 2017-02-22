Drivers in stolen car from Chicago lead Waterloo Police on chase - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Drivers in stolen car from Chicago lead Waterloo Police on chase

Posted: Updated:
Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

Waterloo Police were led on a high-speed chase overnight, trying to pull over a stolen car from Chicago.

A little after 3 a.m. in the area of Donald St. and Logan Ave, an officer spotted a 2016 Nissan Altima with an Illinois license plate without its headlights on. According to police, the car was reported stolen from Chicago.

Officers tried pulling the car over, which then led to a chase. The car came to a stop after driving through residential yards on Bedard Dr. in the area of E. Donald St.

Police say Lamont Reynolds, 18, and Derrith Moore, 19, of Chicago were arrested after trying to run from officers. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.