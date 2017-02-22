Drivers in stolen car from Chicago lead Waterloo Police on chase

Waterloo Police were led on a high-speed chase overnight, trying to pull over a stolen car from Chicago.



A little after 3 a.m. in the area of Donald St. and Logan Ave, an officer spotted a 2016 Nissan Altima with an Illinois license plate without its headlights on. According to police, the car was reported stolen from Chicago.



Officers tried pulling the car over, which then led to a chase. The car came to a stop after driving through residential yards on Bedard Dr. in the area of E. Donald St.



Police say Lamont Reynolds, 18, and Derrith Moore, 19, of Chicago were arrested after trying to run from officers.