225 people evacuated from flooded neighborhood

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) -- A San Jose fire official says at least 225 people have been evacuated from a neighborhood flooded by a swollen creek that broke its banks Tuesday.

Fire Capt. Mitch Matlow says rescue crews are using boats to take the evacuees to a decontamination area where they can rinse off before being taken by bus to shelters.

Matlow says the flood water is carrying debris, automobile fluid, garbage and sewage that can make them sick.

He says rescue workers are helping with the evacuations and going door-to-door to alert residents because the city does not have sirens or another emergency warning system.