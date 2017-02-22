Bill preventing hand-held devices while driving advances in Sena - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Bill preventing hand-held devices while driving advances in Senate

Another step toward safer driving. 

A bill that would affect all Iowa drivers is advancing in the state senate this week. 

It would prevent Iowans from holding their phones while driving.

If you want to make a call, you'd need to use a hands-free device.

Governor Branstad and Lieutenant Governor Kim Reynolds, as well as the Iowa Department of Public Safety, voiced their support for this bill in an effort to reduce the number of people dying on Iowa roads. 

Under the current draft of the bill, the fine for being caught would be 30 dollars. 

It would be higher if the driver injures or kills someone.

You'd still be allowed to use a GPS that's on your windshield or dashboard.

You would not be able to use a g-p-s app while holding your phone.

