Virgin Mary statue smashed in Dubuque

A religious icon was found smashed in Dubuque early Tuesday morning.

Staff from the Dubuque Rescue Mission say they noticed the statue of the Virgin Mary was in pieces early Tuesday morning.

It had been part of a grotto at the Rescue Mission Gardens.

"It is part of the Dubuque Rescue Mission. And so we have had her here as a guardian over all the things that were growing, and here to just bring a sense of peace and rest and healing and renewal to those who visit," said Ashley Noonan, the garden's manager.

The staff says they think someone tried to take the statue, as they found it about a block away from the gardens.

But, they say it weighed about 150 pounds, and think it was too heavy for whoever tried to steal it.

"It's unfortunate, I mean, it's sad. It's definitely a loss for the community. She's been here for about three years, and so it's not a great thing. But these things happen and we're just going to have to find a new replacement for her, move on," Noonan said.

And it didn't take long.

Willenborg Lawn Ornaments in Dubuque County heard about the broken statue and pledged to replace it.