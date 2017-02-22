Forget the baseball players -- this girl wants an Army Reservist's autograph

A seven-year-old girl made a lasting connection with a hero in uniform Saturday during a Boston Red Sox Open House in Florida.

It happened at JetBlue Park at Fenway South in Fort Myers.

Makenna Woodburn wanted her baseball signed and went up to her hero.

"Somebody that was famous that signed it, and it's very special to me,"said Woodburn, seven years old.

She's not letting it out of her sight.

"I want to save my allowance for a case and on Wednesday I'm going to take it to school with me for show and tell."

The ball isn't signed by a Red Sox player. The signature belongs to someone who plays for our country's team. Olyvia Russell was wearing her uniform Saturday when Makenna asked for her autograph.

"There was a huge line trying to get autographs and this little girl she was in line to get the autographs too and she stepped out of line, lost her spot in line and came over to me and she was like, 'can you sign my ball?'" said Russell, a U.S. Army Reservist.

Although it was a small gesture, it meant the world to both of them.

"She's the hero instead of baseball players," said Angie Woodburn, Makenna's Mother.

"This little girl. She proved to me that what I'm doing in life is okay and I'm something that's good enough," said Russell.

They were able to reconnect through social media and plan to get together for lunch soon.