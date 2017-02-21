Iowa snaps losing skid with overtime win over Indiana

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

Third time is a charm the Iowa Hawkeyes. After two Big Ten overtime losses, the Hawks beat Indiana 96-90 in overtime to snap a three game losing streak.

Peter Jok led the Hawks with a game high 35 points including 22-23 from the charity stripe as the Hawkeyes improve to 7-8 in the Big Ten and 15-13 overall.