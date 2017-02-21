Iowa snaps losing skid with overtime win over Indiana

Brandon Carnes cruised to an easy win in his 100-meter dash heat to automatically advance to the quarterfinals at the NCAA Track and Field West Prelims set for Friday.More >>
Due to inclement weather in Bloomington, Indiana, the Big Ten has altered Thursday’s schedule for the Big Ten Baseball Tournament, which is being played at Indiana University’s Bart Kaufman Field.More >>
Northern Iowa head men's basketball coach Ben Jacobson has added junior college transfer guard Miles Wentzien to the 2017-18 Panther roster. Wentzien (6'3", 190 lbs.) earned first-team junior college All-America honors last season at Kirkwood College.More >>
National signing day usually takes place when athletes are leaving high school... Tonight the Waterloo West football program holds signing day for players entering high school.More >>
