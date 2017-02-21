Dike-New Hartford holds off Jesup 58-54 for substate final spot

Dike-New Hartford hit 15 of 17 fourth quarter free throws as the Wolverines held on against Jesup 58-54 in a 2A district final.

In a game that featured 19 lead changes, D-NH managed to build an eight lead mid-way through the 4th. Jesup, however, wouldn't go away as Ethan Wyant scored 13 points in the final 1:24 and had a 3-point attempt rim out with five seconds left that would have tied the game. Cade Fuller hit 1 of 2 free throws in the final second to salt away the game for the Wolverines.

Wyant led all scorers with 28 points. Connor Blough scored 14 to lead the Wolverines.

Dike-New Hartford will face Cascade in Independence on Saturday for the right to go to state.