Cedar Falls Girls going to State in 5A Basketball

Rick Coleman, Sports Director
The fifth ranked Cedar Falls Tigers advanced to 5A Girls State Basketball tournament with a 54-33 victory over Bettendorf. The Tigers used a 17-2 run from midway through the second quarter into the third quarter to build a 20 point lead and take the complete control of the game.  Cedar Falls will head to its third straight State tournament with a 21-2 record.

