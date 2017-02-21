UPDATE:Woman charged in police chase, outspoken about Cedar Rapids Officers

UPDATE: Court documents reveal a baseball cap is at the center of a car chase through Waterloo and Cedar Falls on Tuesday.

According to official documents Melyssa Jo Kelly of Iowa City is charged with theft, harassment of public officials, interfering with official acts, eluding, reckless driving and 13 other traffic violations.

Waterloo Police say Kelly led police on a car chase through the two cities after a verbal fight in the CVS parking lot.

Court documents reveal, Kelly approached a woman and her 6-year-old daughter in the CVS parking lot on Franklin in Waterloo.

The report says Kelly asked to trade for the baseball cap the young girl was wearing.

When the mother and daughter said, "No." and walked away, court documents say Kelly grabbed the hat from the child's head and took off in her car.

Police scanner traffic reveals Kelly was driving the wrong way on downtown Waterloo streets and running red lights.

On the scanner traffic, police can be heard describing Kelly as an older woman in a baseball cap.

Police say Kelly would not pull over and then continued to lead police on a chase that at times reached speeds around 80 mph before she was stopped on Highway 58 near Waterloo Road in Cedar Falls.

Official documents reveal Kelly was wearing the stolen baseball cap when she was arrested.

The Black Hawk County Sheriff tells KWWL, after Kelly's initial appearance in court on Wednesday, the judge ordered a emergency evaluation of Kelly.

----------------------------------------------------------

A woman led Waterloo Police on a chase through the city and into Cedar Falls, Tuesday.

Melyssa Jo Kelly was arrested after the chase and booked in the Black Hawk County Jail.

She is charged with eluding and Fifth Degree Theft.

KWWL first reported on Kelly back in November of 2016 when she was live streaming herself yelling at Cedar Rapids Police Officers inside a coffee shop.

She was also charged with leaving threatening voicemails at the University of Iowa's Daily Iowan Newspaper, last month.

Tuesday's chase apparently started after police say Kelly stole someone's hat during a verbal altercation in the parking lot of a Waterloo CVS.

But before police were involved, Kelly drove into the KWWL parking lot hitting the curb with her silver Prius.

KWWL employees and construction workers say Kelly was yelling and asking for someone named Caleb.

Not finding who she was looking for, Kelly eventually left.

Less than an hour later, police say Kelly was involved in a fight in this CVS parking lot on Franklin.

Police say that led to a chase through Waterloo, which can be heard on the police scanner traffic.

Scanner: "Speeds are about 30. She just blew a red light at Sycamore and Park. . . Speeds are about 50 on the bridge now. . . Going to be going through the red light at Park and Commercial. Speeds are back down. East on Commercial."

The chase continuing on Highway 218 into Cedar Falls.

Scanner: "Speeds have picked up to about 80. I am going to give her some room here and fall back. I am going about 80 and she is pulling away from me slightly."

Scanner: "She is at the lights at Main Street now . . . .Troopers have stop sticks out."

Facebook video shows several Waterloo Police Officers pulling a u-turn to follow the silver Prius, avoiding stop sticks.

Then the chase continues on Highway 58 South, where police say Kelly pulled another u-turn and was headed north in the southbound lanes before she was stopped.

As previous mentioned above, all of this comes after, a Facebook incident back in November.

Kelly used Facebook to live stream herself berating a Cedar Rapids Police Officer in a coffee shop.

Kelly: "We got the po-po here wearing a black thing on her badge. I guess she is sorry a couple cops got whacked in Des Moines."

At times during the video, Kelly calls the officers pigs.

Kelly: "Don't pretend you serve and protect [censored]."

