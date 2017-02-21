Competency hearing postponed for woman accused of killing ex

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) - A competency hearing for a Dubuque woman accused of beating to death her ex-husband has been rescheduled.

Attorneys for Dolores Flynn had sought a second psychiatric evaluation for her after a judge ruled in December that she was sufficiently mentally fit to stand trial. The results of that evaluation prompted her attorney to recently file a motion requesting another competency hearing.

The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2kI5iDv ) that Flynn's new hearing has been set for March 7. It had been set for Tuesday afternoon.

Flynn has pleaded not guilty to a charge of second-degree murder in the baseball-bat slaying of 72-year-old Gary Breckenridge. Police found his body Jan. 4, 2016, in the home he shared with Flynn. Her trial is scheduled to begin March 21.

Information from: Telegraph Herald, http://www.thonline.com

