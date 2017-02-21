Trump's new travel ban may be unveiled this week

President Trump may have his new travel ban plans out as early as this week, according to CNN.

According to sources, it will still center around the same seven countries. This time, it won't impact green card holders, will include a 'phase in' period, will give notice to current or pending visas, may offer exceptions to those who fought alongside U.S. troops, and may modify or remove religious priorities for refugees.

Trump's original order was put on pause earlier this month by a judge.

The White House has not commented on any details of this plan so far.