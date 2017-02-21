Coyote follows doctor into hospital

(WCSC) - Imagine showing up to work, and being followed inside. That's exactly what one doctor had happen to him.

A South Carolina man, Dr. Steve Poletti, was walking into his clinic followed by a coyote.

He had no idea the animal is behind him. A second later he runs outside, with the coyote following him. The man says he felt it brush against him leg.

He also says the animal followed him until it got distracted by a squirrel, and circled the building for 10 minutes.

Steve says, "First concern I had being a surgeon my thought was if the coyote bites me I would rather have him bite me in the leg. "Maybe it was just looking for food and in the case it was a dog it was just a lost dog and it was just trying to find a place to get away. If a coyote can follow me into a building it makes you worry about what's next."