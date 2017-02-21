Hundreds gather for auction at former Pipac Centre

Out with the old to make room for the new.

Hundreds of people were buying items from the former Pipac Centre in Cedar Falls today. The building was bought by an education agency a few months ago with everything left behind. Come July, this place will be home to different offices and training centers for Area Education Agency 267.

Pots, pans, tables....anything left behind was up for sale.

AEA 267 Chief Administrator says, "We wanted to sell and let people in the Cedar Valley get some great equipment at a great price, that we can re-invest back into this facility."

The prices at the auction also help other business owners like Linda Weaver, who just opened Buchanan House Winery in Tipton.

She says, "We have some weddings and receptions coming up, so we thought we would come and see if there were any good buys to get us prepared. With a start-up business, it gets expensive."

AEA 267 organizers say auctioneers estimated they would make anywhere from $50,000 to $100,000.