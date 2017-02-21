Senator Ernst speaks at hectic roundtable meeting

US Senator Joni Ernst walks into a packed contentious roundtable meeting at the Maquoketa City Hall filled with veterans and voters.

Things starting pretty hectic.

Ernst wanting to focus on veterans issues, but some wanting to focus on other hot button issues.

One particular question from Iowa City vet, Trinity Ray. "And I wonder if you knew, if you saw that there was overwhelming evidence that a foreign country was meddling in our elections and meddling with our democracy," asked the 41-year-old.



Ernst responding, "I have said repeatedly that Russia is not our friend...and I just sent President Trump a correspondence this last week and we told him he needs to stand up against Vladimir Putin."

Veterans issues were discussed, including improving healthcare, fixing the VA, and the Choice Program. Sen. Ernst says she'll look into those issues.

Afterwards, she briefly met with reporters.

"You can holler all you want at me, that's fine. I'm the elected representative, but this was originally scheduled to be a veterans roundtable and I just asked that the veterans that were on the panel and those asking questions be given respect," she said.

Ernst was able to keep her cool, despite all the shouting from people who showed up to the roundtable.

This was part of her 99 county tour.