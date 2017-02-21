Megabus will return to Iowa, teamed up with Windstar Lines

Megabus is returning to Iowa, this time teamed up with Windstar Lines.

The last day Megabus operated in Iowa was January 9th, the company told KWWL they planned to change their business plan and would adjust in the future based on customer needs.

Many people were upset when Megabus left, relying on it to visit loved ones.

Coralville Mayor John Lundell says he didn't think the bus service would return to the area so soon.

"No it was a, it was a surprise so I'm really happy to hear that. Windstar is a good Iowa based and Iowa owned company, they have great equipment and it's just a great service to come back," he says.

Windstar Lines will provide the buses while tickets to ride them can be bought on Megabus.com.

The buses will be in action starting March 1st, tickets are already available online.

One of the things people have always loved about Megabus is the price.

In celebration of their return to Iowa there will be 500 seats available for just $1 during the week of March 1st.

For the first time Megabus will go to Moline, Illinois and Lincoln, Nebraska in addition to it's traditional stops in Chicago, Omaha, Des Moines and Coralville.

