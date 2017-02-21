Police chase, woman arrested - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Police chase, woman arrested

Written by Jessica Hartman, Multimedia Reporter
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

A woman led Waterloo Police on a chase through the city and into Cedar Falls, Tuesday.

Waterloo Police say the chase started when the woman refused to pull over after an altercation with another person at the CVS on Franklin, just before 1 p.m.

The woman then led police on a chase through Waterloo that ended in Cedar Falls on Highway 53 near the Waterloo Road Exit.

Police say there are no injuries and the woman is now in custody.

