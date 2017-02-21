Arrest made in Tipton dog death

Tipton police have made an arrest involving a dog found was dead.

On February 12th, Tipton police were called to the area of 320 West 6th street for a dog laying on the ground. The dog later died from malnutrition and dehydration.

The dog's owner, Troy Worby and Reille Worby have been charged with animal neglect, causing death. Troy Worby has also been charged with one count of abandonment of animals.

Animal neglect, causing death is a serious misdemeanor where the court could order prison time.