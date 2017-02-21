Cedar Rapids Mayor Ron Corbett to give final State of the City - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cedar Rapids Mayor Ron Corbett to give final State of the City

Posted: Updated:
Written by Zach Garcia, Producer
Connect
www.cedar-rapids.org www.cedar-rapids.org
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

The City of Cedar Rapids has announced that Mayor Ron Corbett will give his last State of the City address tomorrow.

Corbett, who was first elected as the city's mayor in 2009, will begin his presentation at the DoubleTree Convention Center at noon. He recently announced he would not seek re-election and will leave office at the end of the year.

Tomorrow's address will be broadcast live on the City of Cedar Rapids' Facebook page

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.