Cedar Falls teacher buying Hot Wheels with KWWL award money

Another deserving teacher is taking home KWWL's Cedar Valley Tools For Schools award today.

Karen Shook is a fourth grade teacher at Orchard Hill Elementary in Cedar Falls.

She won 500 dollars for her classroom.

She says she wants to use the money to buy her kids Hot Wheels ramps, loops and connectors.

The class will use these for science lessons, teaching everything from physics to technology.

