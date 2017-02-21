Cedar Falls teacher buying Hot Wheels with KWWL award money - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cedar Falls teacher buying Hot Wheels with KWWL award money

Posted: Updated:
Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -

Another deserving teacher is taking home KWWL's Cedar Valley Tools For Schools award today. 

Karen Shook is a fourth grade teacher at Orchard Hill Elementary in Cedar Falls. 

She won 500 dollars for her classroom.

She says she wants to use the money to buy her kids Hot Wheels ramps, loops and connectors. 

The class will use these for science lessons, teaching everything from physics to technology. 

Every month, KWWL,  the University of Iowa Community Credit Union and Sylvan Learning Center will select a classroom

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.