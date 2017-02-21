Woman arrested after police chase through Dubuque neighborhood, - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Woman arrested after police chase through Dubuque neighborhood, child in car

Written by Shirley Descorbeth, Multimedia Journalist
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

A woman leads Dubuque police on a chase while she has a child in the car.

It happened on Monday night just after 9:30 p.m.

Officers tried to stop 34-year old Ciara Neealy of Durango, for multiple vehicle violations in the downtown area, but she didn't pull over.

She drove off into the north end neighborhood faster than the posted speed limit of 25 miles per hour.

Stop-sticks were deployed and the car's tires were deflated.

An 8-year-old boy ran out of the car, but was caught after a brief foot chase.

Neealy has been arrested. She is charged with eluding, driving while suspended, child endangerment, and multiple traffic offenses.

