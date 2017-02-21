Cedar Rapids Police asking for help identifying man suspected of - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cedar Rapids Police asking for help identifying man suspected of theft

Posted: Updated:
Written by Brad Hanson, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

The Cedar Rapids Police Department is asking for help in identifying a man suspected of using a stolen credit card to make a fraudulent purchase.

According to a release, the man used the card at Tobacco Outlet Plus on Mount Vernon Road.

The stolen card was used on January 25.

If you have any information, contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at 319-286-5756 or the Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME (272-7463).

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.