Cedar Rapids Police asking for help identifying man suspected of theft

The Cedar Rapids Police Department is asking for help in identifying a man suspected of using a stolen credit card to make a fraudulent purchase.

According to a release, the man used the card at Tobacco Outlet Plus on Mount Vernon Road.

The stolen card was used on January 25.

If you have any information, contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at 319-286-5756 or the Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME (272-7463).