Dubuque City Council votes to raise rates at Miller Riverview Campground

The Dubuque City Council voted 7-0 to increase rates at the popular Miller Riverview, the first such increase since 2004.

On a recommendation from the city's Parks and Recreation Commission, they approved a $3 per night increase for both electric and non-electric camping sites.

With the new fee, campers will now pay $18 per night for an electric camping site and $15 per night for a non-electric site.

The fee, which takes effect immediately, is expected to add an addition $14,000 per year, depending on flooding.