Dubuque City Council votes to raise rates at Miller Riverview Ca - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Dubuque City Council votes to raise rates at Miller Riverview Campground

Posted: Updated:
Written by Brad Hanson, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

The Dubuque City Council voted 7-0 to increase rates at the popular Miller Riverview, the first such increase since 2004.

On a recommendation from the city's Parks and Recreation Commission, they approved a $3 per night increase for both electric and non-electric camping sites.

With the new fee, campers will now pay $18 per night for an electric camping site and $15 per night for a non-electric site.

The fee, which takes effect immediately, is expected to add an addition $14,000 per year, depending on flooding.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.