Pizza Hut celebrating Oscars with 50% off pizza

Written by Sara Belmont
Pizza Hut is celebrating Sunday's upcoming Academy Awards by offering customers 50% off all menu-priced pizza orders placed online now through Monday, February 27th.

You can get the deal by placing an order online, or through the mobile app.

