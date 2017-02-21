WATCH: Iowa firefighter's priceless reaction to surprise - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

DES MOINES (KWWL) -

An Iowa firefighter learns he's going to be a dad and his reaction has people smiling all over the state.

Jonathan Taylor works for the Des Moines Fire Department.

The soon-to-be-mom recorded him opening a bag stuffed with tiny clues, including diapers and pacifiers.

That's when he knew he was going to be a father.

He was flooded with emotion.

Their first-born is due at the end of July.

