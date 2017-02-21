Edible Luffas: farmers growing empire of luffa vegetables

These aren't the typical luffas you see in stores around the country, or in your shower; but rather, the vegetable.



Some luffas are grown in North Carolina. In five years, farmers have grown a luffa empire and are selling their own homegrown scrubbers across the country.



Luffas have seeds inside them when they are first harvested.



"When they are little you can eat them and they kind of taste like a cross between zucchini and cucumber," Amy Oriente said from The Luffa Ranch.



Farmers even use their luffas to wash pots and pans.