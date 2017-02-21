School bus driver arrested for driving students while drunk in S - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

School bus driver arrested for driving students while drunk in South Carolina

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
A school bus driver is arrested for allegedly driving students while drunk.

Police in South Carolina stopped the bus over the weekend because the driver was on the wrong side of the road. The man also did not have his headlights on at night.

He was driving 15 students and three adults back from a drama competition. According to police, the driver's blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit.

