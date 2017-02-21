Firefighters rescue woman who was 'molded' to chair - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Firefighters rescue woman who was 'molded' to chair

A church volunteer says an elderly Ohio woman had not moved from her living room chair since last summer.

Now people want to know why she didn't speak up sooner.

The woman was stuck to the chair, surrounded by human waste.

Neighbors say they watched as emergency crews dressed in hazmat suits entered the 75-year-old woman's home.

