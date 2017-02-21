TRACKING: Fog this morning, many schools starting late - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

TRACKING: Fog this morning, many schools starting late

Posted: Updated:
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

A blanket of fog is hovering over eastern Iowa this morning.

There are several schools starting 2 hours late.

You can see the list here.

The StormTRACK 7 team is also tracking the potential for record temps the next couple of days and then snow later this week.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.