Mom whose 2-year-old went wandering pleads guilty

CLARION, Iowa (AP) -

 An April sentencing has been scheduled for a northern Iowa woman whose 2-year-old daughter was found wandering a Galt street barefooted and in pajamas.
   Court records say 24-year-old Ysabel Ceplecha (IS'-ah-behl SEHP'-leh-kah) pleaded guilty Monday in Wright County District Court to neglect or abandonment of a dependent person. Her sentencing is set for April 3.
   Authorities say Ceplecha's little girl was found outside in the rain on Nov. 22. Both the 2-year-old and Ceplecha's 1-year-old child were taken into protective custody.
 

