Mom whose 2-year-old went wandering pleads guilty

An April sentencing has been scheduled for a northern Iowa woman whose 2-year-old daughter was found wandering a Galt street barefooted and in pajamas.

Court records say 24-year-old Ysabel Ceplecha (IS'-ah-behl SEHP'-leh-kah) pleaded guilty Monday in Wright County District Court to neglect or abandonment of a dependent person. Her sentencing is set for April 3.

Authorities say Ceplecha's little girl was found outside in the rain on Nov. 22. Both the 2-year-old and Ceplecha's 1-year-old child were taken into protective custody.

