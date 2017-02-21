Groomer accused of kicking dog gets 2 years of probation - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Groomer accused of kicking dog gets 2 years of probation

Posted: Updated:

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) -- A man has been given two years of probation for kicking a dog while working as a groomer in Iowa City.

Court records show 22-year-old Lucas Van Orden V was sentenced Monday. He filed a written plea of guilty to a charge of animal abuse on Jan. 5.

Authorities say Van Orden kicked the dog July 9, breaking some of its ribs and bruising its lungs. Van Orden has since been fired from Creature Comfort Veterinary Center.

The dog recovered from its injuries.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.