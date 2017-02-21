Groomer accused of kicking dog gets 2 years of probation

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) -- A man has been given two years of probation for kicking a dog while working as a groomer in Iowa City.

Court records show 22-year-old Lucas Van Orden V was sentenced Monday. He filed a written plea of guilty to a charge of animal abuse on Jan. 5.

Authorities say Van Orden kicked the dog July 9, breaking some of its ribs and bruising its lungs. Van Orden has since been fired from Creature Comfort Veterinary Center.

The dog recovered from its injuries.