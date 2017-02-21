Decorah eagles lay first egg of 2017

Attention all Decorah eagle lovers -- there's an egg for you to keep an eye on in the main nest.

According to the Raptor Resource Project, mom laid egg #1 Monday night around 7:30 p.m. It's the 27th egg for the Decorah eagle couple.

On Sunday night, Mrs. North laid the first egg at the Decorah North Nest.

Click here to watch the Decorah eagle live stream.