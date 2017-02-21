Decorah eagles lay first egg of 2017 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Decorah eagles lay first egg of 2017

Posted: Updated:
Written by Michelle Corless, Producer
Connect
DECORAH (KWWL) -

Attention all Decorah eagle lovers -- there's an egg for you to keep an eye on in the main nest.

According to the Raptor Resource Project, mom laid egg #1 Monday night around 7:30 p.m. It's the 27th egg for the Decorah eagle couple.

On Sunday night, Mrs. North laid the first egg at the Decorah North Nest.

Click here to watch the Decorah eagle live stream.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.