Training options endless at Dubuque's Finley Hospital with new simulator

A new training tool at Dubuque's UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital allows hospital staff to train for all types of real-life scenarios in a safe and controlled environment.

The simulator, known as Finn, can simulate scenarios as basic as taking blood pressure, to as complex as a patient having a heart attack.

Trainers can control each aspect of training, and the simulator reacts to the treatment it receives.

"The biggest benefit is the safe learning environment. No matter what you do to Finn, he's still gonna be here tomorrow," said Dana O'Brien, Finley's education manager.

The simulator is part of the new Sunshine Circle Education Center, and joins MaryBeth, a birthing simulator donated to the hospital about a year ago.

These two simulators now allow the staff at Finley to train for just about any scenario, which is especially important, because they might not see those situations in real life very often.

"Depending on your shifts that you're working, time of day, you may go a year or so without ever seeing that situation," O'Brien said. "So to be able to come in here and just renew yourself, and review some of those situations, it really builds their self confidence."

U.S. Bank donated $25,000 for the simulator in partnership with the Sunshine Circle.