About $20,000 in damage after Iowa City house fire

IOWA CITY (KWWL) -

A home causes roughly $20,000 in damage after a house fire.

It happened at 120 North Dodge Street in Iowa City Monday evening. Firefighters arrived shortly before 5:00, where they found smoke coming from the back of the home.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire, which was in the first floor living room.

No one was inside at the time of the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.

