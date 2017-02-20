Waterloo West Boys beat CR Wash in 4A Boys Substate Basketball - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Waterloo West Boys beat CR Wash in 4A Boys Substate Basketball

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Carondis Harris-Anderson scored 24 points to lead Waterloo West to a 67-63 4A First Round victory over Cedar Rapids Washington at Bob Siddens Gymnasium in Waterloo.

The Wahawks jumped to a 13 point first half lead and held on to beat the Warriors for the second time this season. West will play fourth ranked Dubuque Senior in a substate semifinal round game on Friday in Dubuque.

