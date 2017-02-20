Iowa State overcomes Texas Tech 82-80 in overtime

The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

Iowa State edged Texas Tech in a back and forth game in overtime in Lubbock, Texas 82-80. The Cyclones were led by Monte Morris with 23 points, Matt Thomas scored 20 and Naz-Mitrou-Long added 16. The Cyclones improved to 10-5 in the Big 12 and 18-9 overall.