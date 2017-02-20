Iowa State overcomes Texas Tech 82-80 in overtime

Due to inclement weather in Bloomington, Indiana, the Big Ten has altered Thursday’s schedule for the Big Ten Baseball Tournament, which is being played at Indiana University’s Bart Kaufman Field.More >>
Northern Iowa head men's basketball coach Ben Jacobson has added junior college transfer guard Miles Wentzien to the 2017-18 Panther roster. Wentzien (6'3", 190 lbs.) earned first-team junior college All-America honors last season at Kirkwood College.More >>
National signing day usually takes place when athletes are leaving high school... Tonight the Waterloo West football program holds signing day for players entering high school.More >>
Iowa junior Jake Adams has been voted as the unanimous Big Ten Player of the YearMore >>
This fall, University of Iowa Athletics will put on a "Hawkeye Hoop Salute" during the ninth annual FRYfest celebration, which will include appearances by players from the 1980 Men's Basketball Final Four team.More >>
