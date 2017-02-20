Janesville rallies past Kee to advance to state

Janesville rallied from a 12 point deficit in the final five minutes as the Wildcats rallied past Kee for a 40-39 win and a spot in the girls' class 1A state tournament.

Fourth ranked Kee looked well on their way to a victory as Kendra Cooper knocked down a jumper for a 36-24 lead with just over seven minutes remaining. Janesville, however, mounted a furious comeback, eventually tying the game with 39 seconds remaining on a traditional three point play from Victoria Hazard. Hazard was later fouled on a drive with two and a half seconds left and knocked down one of two free throws to send the Wildcats to state.

"We just played until the last second. It just was unbelievable," head coach Steve Chidester said afterward, "I'm still trying to figure out the answer to that myself what happened, but I think it's just not stopping, believing."

Janesville opens the state tournament next Monday against Turkey Valley.