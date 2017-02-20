They're here: Peep-flavored Oreos - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

They're here: Peep-flavored Oreos

There have been Swedish Fish-flavored, candy corn and fruit punch.

Now Oreo continues to push the limits with Peep-flavored Oreo cookies. 

The treats are filled with bright pink sugar-coated marshmallow cream and sandwiched between two vanilla Oreo cookies.

It's a limited time offer and can be found at Walmart stores.

