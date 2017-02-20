Tearful scene of fallen Green Beret coming home

A heartbreaking scene.

A plane passenger at Raleigh-Durham International airport captures the moment of a widow laying on the casket of her fallen husband.

Warrant Officer 1 Shawn Thomas, 35, was killed in a non-combat vehicle crash in Africa. Thomas' wife, Tara, all dressed in black, can be seen through the rain-splattered window walking up to her husband's remains and placing her hands on the American flag, lowering her forehead to the coffin.



"It was an honor to fly home with this PATRIOT! There was not a dry eye around me," Lisa West Williams wrote in her Facebook post.

Thomas is survived by his wife and four children.