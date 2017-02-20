Thank you for "bringing" a friend: Golden Girls themed cafe opens in NYC

NEW YORK - You and the girls can travel down the road (and back again) to share some cheesecake thanks to the new "Golden Girls" inspired café now open in New York City.

According to WISN, the new café celebrates the legacy of the popular 1980s NBC sitcom.

Rue La Rue Café recently opened in New York City.

Rue La Rue Café especially honors the work of actress Rue McClanahan, who famously played Blanche Devereaux on the show

"Golden Girls" memorabilia covers the walls of the café, including McClanahan’s 1987 Emmy Award for best actress.

The café also features a collection of show costumes, photos and trinkets all donated from the late performer’s estate.