Missing Texas dad of 3 found alive, met someone online

Police in Ohio say they’ve safely located a father of three from Texas whose mysterious disappearance spurred weeks of searching by police, his family and volunteers.

Police tell the Akron Beacon Journal a tip led them to 44-year-old Lee Arms in an area about 25 miles south of Cleveland. They say he was trying to escape his life in Texas and ended up in Ohio after meeting someone online.

Police notified his family but wouldn’t release details because Arms wasn’t charged with a crime.

WOAI-TV in San Antonio reports Arms was located last week and his actions are under review by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The Falls City, Texas, man vanished February 5. According to CBS television affiliate KENS5, Arms Ford Fusion was found abandoned with his belongings in the vehicle and the car’s engine running.

Falls City is about 45 miles southeast of San Antonio.