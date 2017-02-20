Miss Kentucky USA finalist set roommate's bed on fire

A Kentucky woman is accused of setting her roommate's bed on fire.

22-year-old Christen McAllister of Louisville is charged with one county of arson.

Investigators said McAllister had gotten into an argument with a roommate and then set the roommate's bed on fire.

Two roommates were inside the home at the time of the fire....but nobody was injured.

Last month, McAllister finished fifth in the Miss Kentucky USA pageant.