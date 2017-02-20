Covenant Foundation receives donation topping $1 million

The Covenant Foundation, Inc. says it has received one it's largest donations ever through the estate of Cecilia M. Weepie.

Through previous donations and the large gift from her estate, Weepie has given more than $1.2 million to the foundation. Weepie passed away in March of 2014, at the age of 102. She was a frequent visitor to Covenant Medical Center as her brothers received treatment.

The Covenant Foundation has donated more than $22 million back to Covenant Medical Center and Covenant Clinics since its inception in 1988.